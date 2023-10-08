Annual Zombie Crawl brings boost to Uptown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a Halloween takeover at the Annual Zombie Crawl on Adams Street Saturday night.

“We shut down the Village on Adams which is Adams Street between 11th and 21st Street,” said Village on Adams Secretary Daniel Ortiz. “The entire street is shut down for the night and the bars move their actual bar outside and we have entertainment up and down the street and folks come and dress up as zombies or any Halloween costume really.”

For some, it’s a brand-new experience, for others, it’s a yearly tradition.

“This is part of us celebrating our 25th anniversary and this is our third year here and we’re having a great time,” said one attendee.

The event is put on by the Village on Adams, which is a non-profit that focuses on the revitalization of Adams Street.

“All the new trash cans on the street are from Village on Adams, not the city. We do lighting and security. We do a lot for this street and Zombie Crawl makes it possible,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz told 13 Action News, he estimates about 10,000 patrons come to Adams Street for the event each year, giving an extra buzz to businesses.

“If it’s not their best night of the year, it’s one of the best, especially for all of the bars,” said Ortiz. “This time of year sort of revolves around it for them.”

According to Ortiz, they have extensive security to make sure everyone stays safe. Those measures include extra lighting, a fence around the perimeter, security at all the entrances and exits. Also, Toledo Police and the Sheriff’s Deputies are on hand.

“It’s a good atmosphere, it’s a good crowd,” said another attendee.

