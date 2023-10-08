13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships

United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert vanden Wijngaert)(Geert vanden Wijngaert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles’s appetite for victory is insatiable.

The American superstar claimed a third gold medal at the 2023 gymnastics world championships on Sunday by winning the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition.

Biles oozed confidence throughout. She had no hesitation on her jumps and delivered controlled spins before dismounting in style, with just a small hop when landing. She earned a score of 14.800 points to win ahead of China’s Zhou Yaqin by a margin of just 0.1 of a point. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil took the bronze medal.

In Antwerp, where she started her collection of 22 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage.

She also claimed a silver medal on vault after the sixth all-around title that made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female. And she led the U.S. women to a record seventh straight victory in the team event.

Biles has won a record 36 medals at the world championships and Olympics. She will later have an opportunity to add another gold to her unmatched record in the floor exercise final.

Biles was competing at her first world championships since 2019 this week after a two-year break she used to focus on her mental health following the Tokyo Olympics. She only returned to competition this summer.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
One man died in a fatal ATV crash Sunday morning.
One man dies in Sunday morning ATV crash on Anthony Wayne Trail, state troopers say
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
Police responded to the Weiler Homes Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
4 shot, including child, at Weiler Homes in East Toledo

Latest News

TFRD responded to the fire on Yates Street around 7 a.m., according to the Battalion Chief.
TFRD opens investigation into Sunday morning house fire
Officials say the fire began near an electrical panel, spreading into the attic and then...
TFRD opens investigation into Sunday morning house fire
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll from mass incursion reaches 600
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say