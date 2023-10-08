One suffers life-threatening injuries in Saturday evening crash, troopers say

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of OSHP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monclova that left one person with life-threatening injuries Saturday evening.

According to troopers with OSHP, a 1999 Dodge pickup was traveling westbound on Monclova Road around 8:30 p.m. and crossed left of the center line, striking a 2017 Jeep SUV.

OSHP officials say the 76-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. No further updates on their condition were given at this time.

Officials say no charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.