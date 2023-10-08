One suffers life-threatening injuries in Saturday evening crash, troopers say
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of OSHP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monclova that left one person with life-threatening injuries Saturday evening.
According to troopers with OSHP, a 1999 Dodge pickup was traveling westbound on Monclova Road around 8:30 p.m. and crossed left of the center line, striking a 2017 Jeep SUV.
OSHP officials say the 76-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. No further updates on their condition were given at this time.
Officials say no charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
