One suffers life-threatening injuries in Saturday evening crash, troopers say

By Blake Pierce
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of OSHP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monclova that left one person with life-threatening injuries Saturday evening.

According to troopers with OSHP, a 1999 Dodge pickup was traveling westbound on Monclova Road around 8:30 p.m. and crossed left of the center line, striking a 2017 Jeep SUV.

OSHP officials say the 76-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. No further updates on their condition were given at this time.

Officials say no charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

