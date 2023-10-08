13abc Marketplace
Over 100 cars catch fire at Akron recycling plant

Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant...
Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.(Source: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters put out a blaze that ravaged through over 100 cars at a recycling plant Friday night.

AFD officials say the fire occurred at 11:02 p.m. Oct. 6 at Holub Recycling, located at 470 N Arlington St.

Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 says crews arrived and found 100 to 150 cars on fire and spread out over 200 square yards.

AFD officials confirmed nobody was hurt while fighting the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

