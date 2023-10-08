TFRD opens investigation into Sunday morning house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) are investigating a Sunday morning fire that damaged a home on Yates Street.

TFRD responders arrived on the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday morning and say they were able to get the fire under control. Nobody was hurt and everyone got out of the home safely, according to the TFRD Batallion Chief.

Officials say the fire began near an electrical panel, spreading into the attic and then throughout the house.

The Batallion Chief told 13 Action News the cause is suspected to be an electrical issue, though the fire remains under investigation at this time.

