10/9: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

The fall chill is in full swing, as highs will struggle to crack the 60s this afternoon, and isolated showers trek southeast. Tuesday will be dry, though the clearing clouds will help morning lows bottom out in the upper-30s with patchy frost possible especially west of I-75. Our next round of rain is slated for late Wednesday evening, lasting through much of Thursday at current projections. Another round is in the works late Friday, and could carry some rumbles of thunder. Highs will otherwise stay fairly consistent in the 50s/60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.