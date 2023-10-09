13abc Marketplace
10/9: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Typical October week in weather: rain, sun, patchy frost
Sun, rain, wind, and patchy frost... we've got it all this week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The fall chill is in full swing, as highs will struggle to crack the 60s this afternoon, and isolated showers trek southeast. Tuesday will be dry, though the clearing clouds will help morning lows bottom out in the upper-30s with patchy frost possible especially west of I-75. Our next round of rain is slated for late Wednesday evening, lasting through much of Thursday at current projections. Another round is in the works late Friday, and could carry some rumbles of thunder. Highs will otherwise stay fairly consistent in the 50s/60s.

