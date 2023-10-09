13abc Marketplace
10/9: Erin’s Monday Forecast

A few drizzles today, warming up back to the 60s mid-week
A few drizzles today, but most of us remain dry through the day with partly cloudy skies.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We kick off the work week a bit chilly with a few drizzles along the lakeshore. The chance for drizzles through the day is slim but nonzero, but most of us remain dry. It’ll be a bit breezy with westerly gusts up to 30 mph, giving a chance for waterspout development along the eastern lakeshore. Temperatures today hit the upper-50s. Showers and thunderstorms hold off until later this week.

A few drizzles today, but most of us remain dry through the day with partly cloudy skies.
