10/9: Erin’s Monday Forecast

We kick off the work week a bit chilly with a few drizzles along the lakeshore. The chance for drizzles through the day is slim but nonzero, but most of us remain dry. It’ll be a bit breezy with westerly gusts up to 30 mph, giving a chance for waterspout development along the eastern lakeshore. Temperatures today hit the upper-50s. Showers and thunderstorms hold off until later this week.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.