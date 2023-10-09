13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

14-year-old arrested with foldable mobile phone toy gun at Anthony Wayne football game

(WBKO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitehouse Police arrested a 14-year-old Friday night after he was found carrying two knives and a toy gun shaped like a mobile phone.

Around 8:18 p.m., two officers confiscated the items from the teen while they were patrolling the Anthony Wayne football game.

The boy was taken to the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

He faces charges of Inducing Panic and illegal Convenance of a Deadly Weapon on school grounds.

According to the police report, officers were told by a school employee that a juvenile had a fire arm at the game. The suspect was standing next to several juveniles in a large crowded area with what looked like a gun in his hand.

The toy gun, which looks like a cell phone when folded, can be unfolded and shoot plastic projectiles.

The report states that ‘everyone ran because they were afraid for their life.’

It also says the boy brought a knife to school last year as well for protection.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
The family of Sharod Taylor who was shot and killed over coffee at a Wendy’s on Stickney is now...
Family speaks out after man shot and killed over coffee at Wendy’s
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
The incident occurred on Oct. 5 around 2:50 p.m.
One arrested after fight at Franklin Park Mall

Latest News

Eddie Campos with Build My Future takes the stage to tell us all about the upcoming event...
How High Schoolers Can Build Their Future
This test is an annual requirement.
Davis-Besse sirens to be tested in Lucas, Ottawa Counties Friday
Students team up to tackle cancer
Students team up to tackle breast cancer during Breast Cancer Bowl
Students team up to tackle breast cancer during Breast Cancer Bowl
Students team up to tackle breast cancer during Breast Cancer Bowl