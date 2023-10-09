14-year-old arrested with foldable mobile phone toy gun at Anthony Wayne football game

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitehouse Police arrested a 14-year-old Friday night after he was found carrying two knives and a toy gun shaped like a mobile phone.

Around 8:18 p.m., two officers confiscated the items from the teen while they were patrolling the Anthony Wayne football game.

The boy was taken to the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

He faces charges of Inducing Panic and illegal Convenance of a Deadly Weapon on school grounds.

According to the police report, officers were told by a school employee that a juvenile had a fire arm at the game. The suspect was standing next to several juveniles in a large crowded area with what looked like a gun in his hand.

The toy gun, which looks like a cell phone when folded, can be unfolded and shoot plastic projectiles.

The report states that ‘everyone ran because they were afraid for their life.’

It also says the boy brought a knife to school last year as well for protection.

