Davis-Besse sirens to be tested in Lucas, Ottawa Counties Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Davis-Besse sirens will be tested in Lucas County and Ottawa County Friday afternoon.

The 54 Emergency Planning Zone sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station will sound at 12 p.m. on Oct. 13 for a total of three minutes. This test is an annual requirement.

According to the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency, the sirens will be sounded within:

Ottawa County Bay Township Benton Township Carroll Township Erie Township City of Port Clinton Harris Township, east of SR 590 Salem Township (including the Village of Oak Harbor)

Lucas County Jerusalem Township, eastern part of Lucas County



For more information, contact Fred Peterson at 419-734-6900 or Abby Buchhop at 419-213-6503.

