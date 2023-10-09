13abc Marketplace
Davis-Besse sirens to be tested in Lucas, Ottawa Counties Friday

This test is an annual requirement.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Davis-Besse sirens will be tested in Lucas County and Ottawa County Friday afternoon.

The 54 Emergency Planning Zone sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station will sound at 12 p.m. on Oct. 13 for a total of three minutes. This test is an annual requirement.

According to the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency, the sirens will be sounded within:

  • Ottawa County
    • Bay Township
    • Benton Township
    • Carroll Township
    • Erie Township
    • City of Port Clinton
    • Harris Township, east of SR 590
    • Salem Township (including the Village of Oak Harbor)
  • Lucas County
    • Jerusalem Township, eastern part of Lucas County

For more information, contact Fred Peterson at 419-734-6900 or Abby Buchhop at 419-213-6503.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

