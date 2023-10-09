Davis-Besse sirens to be tested in Lucas, Ottawa Counties Friday
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Davis-Besse sirens will be tested in Lucas County and Ottawa County Friday afternoon.
The 54 Emergency Planning Zone sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station will sound at 12 p.m. on Oct. 13 for a total of three minutes. This test is an annual requirement.
According to the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency, the sirens will be sounded within:
- Ottawa County
- Bay Township
- Benton Township
- Carroll Township
- Erie Township
- City of Port Clinton
- Harris Township, east of SR 590
- Salem Township (including the Village of Oak Harbor)
- Lucas County
- Jerusalem Township, eastern part of Lucas County
For more information, contact Fred Peterson at 419-734-6900 or Abby Buchhop at 419-213-6503.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.