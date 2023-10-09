‘It’s our lifesaver,’ radio donation to Penta’s criminal justice program aids in learning

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - In law enforcement, communication is vital to officer safety. Thanks to a donation, students enrolled in Penta Career Center’s Criminal Justice program will have a new learning tool on their belts.

The Wood County Commissioners donated 27 refurbished radios to the school’s justice program.

“Well, we donated all of our analog radios that are obsolete for us, but Penta is licensed on analog,” Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

Not only were the radios donated through the commissioners, but Eric Willman of Willman Technologies also refurbished all the radios.

“Put in new batteries, cleaned them all up, make sure everything was working well,” Wasylyshyn said. Law enforcement, fire service, anything with first responders, proper radio etiquette is really, really important.”

Autumn Oberhauser, a captain with the criminal justice program, explained the importance of that etiquette.

“If you don’t elaborate enough on what you’re trying to say, they have no idea what to do, and if you don’t say send your location first, they can’t help you as much as they could if you did do that,” Oberhauser said while sitting in the front seat of a police car, running through a drill where she conducts a traffic stop.

“Radio communication is what we do every single day, it’s our life saver,” Criminal justice instructor Mike Willford said.

Willford said the donation will better prepare his students when they graduate and find jobs in law enforcement.

“We use the terminology we use in the field, again a lot of phonics with the letters, calling in license plate numbers, they get used to again being fluent, being precise on giving descriptions and stuff,” Willford said. “It’s really important, and this is just a huge asset now to our programs.”

Along with the police radios, from Wood County, Troy Township and Lake Township donated pagers to students enrolled in Penta’s Firefighter program.

