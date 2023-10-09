13abc Marketplace
One dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on US-23 in Troy Twp.

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
The crash occurred on Oct. 9 around 12:46 p.m. on US-23 near State Route 582.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead following a three vehicle crash in Troy Township on Monday.

The crash occurred on Oct. 9 around 12:46 p.m. on US-23 near State Route 582.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says William Grimm, 76, of Woodville, was stopped on southbound US-23 waiting to make a left turn. At this time, a 31-year-old woman crashed her Hyundai into the back of Grimm’s vehicle, sending it into the northbound lane where it was struck head-on by a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was driven by a 21-year-old man.

According to WCSO, the 31-year-old and the 21-year-old were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Grimm was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital where he later died shortly after his arrival.

The crash is currently under investigation.

