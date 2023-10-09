Police report multiple armed robberies throughout Toledo over the weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple armed robberies took place throughout Toledo over the weekend, according to the Toledo Police Department.

The first robbery took place on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. at Lewis Carryout located at 4252 Lewis Ave. After TPD arrived, a store employee told police that two Black males had entered the store and one of them allegedly pulled out a firearm and demanded money. The suspects left with an unknown amount of money and headed eastbound on Dryden Drive.

The second reported robbery occurred on Oct. 7 around 9:30 p.m. at Family Dollar located at 3020 Cherry St. TPD officers were told that two Black males entered the store, one allegedly holding a firearm, and demanded money. The clerk handed over an unknown amount of money and the suspects fled.

According to TPD, a third robbery took place on Oct. 8 around 9:15 p.m. at Stop and Go located at 1806 Arlington Ave. Upon arrival, officers learned that three teenage Black males, wearing all black with masks, entered the store and demanded money and blunt raps. All three suspects were allegedly armed with handguns and left the store with an unknown amount of money.

