Student, professor urge Americans to research Israel and Palestine conflict

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine was thrust into the global eye this weekend, with Israel declaring war against Hamas after the group launched surprise attacks.

University of Toledo Political Science Professor Joel Voss said in his classes, he tries to take an objective of what’s happening in the world.

Voss said there is a greater context behind actions on each side.

“What we’re seeing in large part play out here is, the indiscriminate killing of civilians on both sides,” Voss said. “So that’s something to think about as we’re talking about the current context. And then of course the larger, longer geopolitical and historical context needs to come into play.”

The conflict did not start this weekend. Voss urged people to look to the history behind what is going on.

“I think it raises larger questions about what’s happening in Israel and Palestine not just, you know, since Saturday but from the start of the history of the conflict,” Voss said.

He said that Israeli policies and settlements, along with the current government swinging to the right are important contextual factors to consider in the broader scope of the conflict.

However, he says that acts on both sides, like indiscriminately killing civilians and laying siege are not excusable and can be considered war crimes.

Some Middle Easterners want the global community to have a greater understanding of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

A University of Toledo student from Lebanon, a country bordering the West Bank, said she was surprised to see the difference in how the conflict is understood in Lebanon compared to America.

She asked to remain anonymous.

“I was surprised that nobody here knows about it,” she said. “I feel like people should educate themselves about other countries, not just America.”

She said that this conflict has nuance, urging people to research the issue.

Voss also thinks those living abroad should focus on understanding the conflict.

“I think more Americans need to read up on the Israeli-Palestinian relationships, and they should read up on what’s happening now and try to come to a more robust sort of understanding of the conflict than what you would get on social media,” he said.

The student hopes the conflict will end.

“We got used to it, but it should stop,” she said. “This whole thing should stop.”

