Students team up to tackle breast cancer during Breast Cancer Bowl

By Zain Omair
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students from four Toledo-area Catholic schools teamed up to tackle breast cancer during a special football game Sunday night.

“It’s just amazing to know that we’re all having a good time and it’s all going to something great,” said St. Ursula Junior Madison Repass.

The 8th annual “Breast Cancer Bowl” kicked off at St. Francis de Sales High School. This year’s game raised money for The Victory Center, which provides services and support to cancer survivors, patients, and their loved ones. According to The Victory Center’s website, they provided more than 10,000 services in our area in 2022 alone. The organization is privately funded, so they don’t receive money from the government or health insurance reimbursements.

“It means so much to know that we’re helping and that everyone is rallying together to help and everyone wants to help,” said St. Ursula Academy Student Vice President Carson Bartley who helped plan the event alongside Notre Dame Academy students.

Involved in the game were St. Ursula and Notre Dame seniors. The Arrows were coached by St. Francis de Sales students, while the Eagles were coached by St. John’s Jesuit students.

“It’s a great sense of community being able to see all of the catholic schools here in Toledo... Notre Dame, St. Johns, St. Francis, and SUA. It just gives us a big sense of community so as a teacher I love seeing all the students get together,” said teacher Mrs. Hicks.

In the end, the Notre Dame Eagles came out victorious.

To learn more about The Victory Center and their services, click here.

