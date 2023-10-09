United Way 211 sees a significant increase in calls for help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United Way 211 is a help line that provides a lifeline to thousands of people in our community every year. And the need for help is increasing. Basic necessities like food and housing are two of the biggest sectors when it comes to requests for help. According to leaders at the United Way of Greater Toledo, both have seen double-digit increases this year.

United Way 211 is a free and anonymous information and referral service that takes tens of thousands of calls every year. Jill Bunge is the Vice President of Impact and Outreach for the United Way of Greater Toledo.

“We monitor our 211 call referral data on a consistent basis to make sure we have a pulse on things like gaps in services, trends and what people need in live time. We’ve seen a dramatic increase this year in the top requested needs. Across our three county footprint of Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties, we get 80-85,000 calls on an annual basis,” Bunge said.

And when it comes to food and housing in particular, there’s been a drastic increase in calls for help.

“This year alone, we received 22,000 calls in the housing space. That can be anything from rental assistance to emergency shelter and home repair. That is up 14% year over year compared to last year. And in the food space we’ve seen a 24% increase in call volume year over year,” Bunge said.

The need for help is new to some of the callers.

“We’re monitoring the data, but also hearing anecdotally from our partners in the community that some folks are calling for the first time, never needing assistance before,” bunge said.

Bunge said the increase is due to a number of factors including the long-term impacts of the pandemic.

“We see families who are the most vulnerable. Those being in poverty along with those who are working, but one catastrophic event puts them in a tailspin. We put those two groups together and that makes up 40% of the families in Lucas County,” Bunge said.

Bunge says some of the organizations that provide support are struggling as well.

“We need to elevate those folks. and do our part to support and fund those helping stabilize individuals and families in the communities. We encourage people to reach out to the non-profits doing critical work so they can better serve families,” Bunge said.

If you need help or know someone else who does, you can call 211 24-7. You can also text, or chat on the website.

