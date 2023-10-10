10/10: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Clouds kept us away from frosty territory again this morning, though it was our last morning in the low-40s for at least a few days to come. Today’s highs will be similar to Monday’s near 60F, warming a bit for the midweek as rain rolls in later that evening. Showers will likely keep swirling around Thursday, then the second system arrives late Friday into Saturday, delivering heavier showers and even a few rumbles of thunder overnight. As a result, lingering clouds will likely eclipse the partial solar eclipse late Saturday morning.

