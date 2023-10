TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers, then mostly to partly cloudy, chance of a little patchy frost away from urban areas and Lake Erie, lows near 40. WEDNESDAY: Dry during the daytime, rain showers developing in the evening, warmer, highs in the mid to upper 60s. THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning, highs near 60.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.