2024 Solar Eclipse: Timing Out Totality

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The April 8th solar eclipse won’t look the same for everyone. North and west of Toledo will generally have a partial eclipse instead of a total eclipse. The length of totality will vary from nothing to more than 2 minutes in the Toledo metro area. Totality will nearly reach 4 minutes from Findlay to Norwalk and everywhere in between.

