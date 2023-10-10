21-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Wood Co. crash

WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - A 21-year-old Perrysburg resident was flown to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center after a crash in Lake Township Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Justin Werner, 21, was flown to the hospital after he was involved in a crash on Luckey Road in Lake Township around 2:25 p.m. Monday.

Phyllis Ashworth, 77, was the other driver in the crash and was taken to Perrysburg Hospital with minor injuries.

According to OSHP officials, Ashworth struck Werner’s vehicle causing him to veer off the west side of Luckey Road and hit a street sign. Werner then over-corrected and went off the east side of the road and struck a utility pole.

According to officials, Werner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.