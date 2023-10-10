13abc Marketplace
60-year-old arrested for alleged abduction in Findlay Monday

Vanatta was arrested Monday for allegedly abducting a woman.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 60-year-old man was arrested in Findlay Monday morning for allegedly abducting a woman.

Accordign to a press release from the Findlay Police Department, a woman who was in distress entered the Millstream Career Center Monday morning. Security immediately contacted the Findlay Police Department.

When officers arrived, the woman described being bound and held in a trailer near the school. Officers located the trailed and a male suspect.

Officers arrested Dewayne Vanatta on the scene.

The woman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

