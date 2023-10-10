Build, sponsor a nest box to help squirrels at Nature’s Nursery this winter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery has teamed up with Inspired Lumber Workshop in Toledo to offer the public the chance to build and sponsor a nest box to help out squirrels this coming winter.

Nature’s Nursery admits hundreds of injured and orphaned squirrels each year. The goal with all wildlife is to find the sweet spot where the animals are healthy enough to be released but have not yet gotten too comfortable with their indoor accommodations, which becomes problematic for squirrels.

“Squirrels spend all summer finding and hiding food and building their nests. When we admit orphaned baby squirrels late in the season, they haven’t had a chance to establish their food supply or nests for the winter,” said Allison Aey, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. “It’s not good for the squirrels to keep them inside any longer than necessary so we have to get them back outside, but we need a safe warm place for them to live.”

Nature’s Nursery says as a way to help, ILW will be holding three-hour workshops for people to come in and build nest boxes for Nature’s Nursery. For the cost of $50, individuals will get to build a nest box and brand it with their name or customized logo.

The nest boxes will then be left at ILW for Nature’s Nursery to pick up and use for the squirrels during the cold winter months.

The workshops will take place at 3156 W. Central Ave. on:

Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“We have the tools and the space to help build squirrel nest boxes and we love animals. It’s one more way for us to empower people to get creative with carpentry while also giving back to a great local charity,” said Owner Anna Holtz-Kolin. “Grab some friends, bring some snacks and let’s have some fun helping out the squirrels.”

