13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Cedar Point opens new esports, gaming facility

(AP: File/Photo)
(AP: File/Photo)(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A new esports and gaming facility is now open at Cedar Point.

The state-of-the-art, full-service gaming venue offers professional gaming stations and equipment for practice, competition and extra-curricular play.

A Cedar Point spokesperson said the center also has the capability to broadcast and produce livestreams and content.

Inside the facility there are gaming stations for 24+ players and plus multimedia video displays.

Collegiate esports teams from Cleveland State, Kent State, Bowling Green State University, and University of Toledo are expected to be on hand for Tuesday’s opening.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
The family of Sharod Taylor who was shot and killed over coffee at a Wendy’s on Stickney is now...
Family speaks out after man shot and killed over coffee at Wendy’s
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
A father is mourning the loss of his two-year-old after the toddler was found drowning in a pool.
Two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool

Latest News

Toledo residents have conflicting reactions to war between Hamas and Israel
Toledo residents have conflicting reactions to war between Hamas and Israel
Toledo residents have conflicting reactions to war between Hamas and Israel
Toledo residents have conflicting reactions to war between Hamas and Israel
The warning comes after a student was detained at the Anthony Wayne High School football game...
Local law enforcement warning parents about toy guns that look like phones
Eclipse Safety
How To Safely View A Solar Eclipse
Eclipse Safety
How To Safely View A Solar Eclipse