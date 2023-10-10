City of Toledo enters new agreement with concert promoter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a surprise vote Tuesday, the Toledo City Council has entered into a new agreement with a concert promoter for Promenade Park. But, many council members say their questions were still not answered and do not wish to move forward yet.

The vote on the concert promoter was not even on the agenda Tuesday. It was taken out of a committee on a close vote and passed on an equally close vote. To bring the matter to the floor, members voted 7-5 then passed the deal 7-5 again.

Promedica ran the concert series for the last few years, but will no longer be in charge. The city has now struck a deal with HBC Management.

There would be no cost to the city to put the concerts on. HBC Management has already put on concerts in Michigan.

Several members of the council wanted to see HBC’s financials before taking the matter to a vote but they did not get their wish.

The current deal is set for a one-year contract with an option of two additional years.

