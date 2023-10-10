Critical response team brought in to help officers handle traumatic situation

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Police officers are routinely exposed to traumatic situations. Last week officers with the Oregon Police Department tried everything to save a two-year-old who drowned in a neighbor’s pool.

Dealing with the child’s death has not been easy for officers who were called to the scene.

A critical response team was called in to help officers cope.

Body cam video shows Oregon police officers running to try and save two-year-old Marcus Anthony Hall also known as Mar Mar.

Police say last week the little boy left the house while his mother was sleeping. An officer jumped in the pool to rescue the child, handed him to another officer and they rushed him to the hospital.

Officer Sara Shaw is a Northwestern Ohio Critical Incident Stress Management team member. Her team helps officers cope in trying times like this.

She says officers are struggling with what happened.

“Let’s just take a minute and be ok with the idea that this kind of shook you a little bit because this is emotional. Many, many, many of us are moms and dads and this was hard. This was very hard. This has affected some many people in this community and that’s something we all kind of forget about,” Shaw said.

Officer Shaw says it’s not easy for law enforcement to open up.

“You’re really asking people to dive into their emotional being, and somehow figure out how to balance all of these really big emotions with still being tough, with still being strong. When you’re in a crisis you forget the basics and that’s what we are here to help you through are the basics,” Officer Shaw said.

The critical response team is made up of officers, firefighters, mental health counselors and others.

“We are not professionals in any kind of mental health, but what we are is experienced knowledgeable, law-enforcement, who understands every dynamic of doing this job living this job having a family of kids on this job, and we truly can hear you,” Officer Shaw said.

Oregon officers have investigated two drownings involving children in the last three months.

