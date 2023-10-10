Fire Prevention Week focuses on kitchen fire safety

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Cooking safety starts with you – that’s the theme for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week.

The national observance began on Sunday, educating the general public on steps they can take to keep safe while cooking.

The Perrysburg Fire District is giving safety demonstrations to five elementary schools in the for Fire Prevention Week. Firefighters brought their fire education trailer to Ft. Meigs on Tuesday.

“We really want to send the kids home with some good safety tips for working around the kitchen with their parents,” said Fire Marshal for the City of Perrysburg Aaron Harwell.

He said that this year’s theme targets a crucial part of fire safety.

“Fires in the kitchen is our number one really reason for fires, which is why we’re really hammering this in this year,” Harwell said.

Safety steps to follow include removing flammable items like towels from hot surfaces, turning the heat off and keeping your oven door closed during an oven fire, and smothering grease fires to extinguish them.

Harwell said the number one tip in preventing kitchen fires is paying attention.

“The big one is always keep an eye on your food, right,” Harwell said. “Don’t walk away from the stove. Really. Be in the kitchen and supervise it at all times.”

Unattended kitchen fires are not only common, but extremely dangerous.

“They spread very quickly,” said Toledo Fire Public Information Officer Sterling Rahe. “If nobody’s in that room or in the home, it could be devastating. They could lose an entire home.”

New recruits at the Toledo Fire Department underwent fire extinguishment training this week. They focus on a variety of fires, including kitchen fires.

“Kitchen fires are definitely touched on, the challenges that go with that, how to navigate those. So they get to learn about those things, as well as again, being fire prevention week we get to hit that home with the public as well,” Rahe said.

Although this week is especially focused on educating the general public, Rahe said that Toledo Fire does education programming throughout the year.

For more information about fire prevention and safety tips you can visit the National Fire Protection Association at nfpa.org.

