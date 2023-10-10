13abc Marketplace
How to safely view a solar eclipse

Eye protection is needed except when in totality
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The best way to view a solar eclipse is with eclipse glasses. However, there is a good chance that if you wait too long to buy a pair, the price will increase substantially or they may sell out all together.

If that is the case, never look at the sun directly unless the sun is completely covered by the moon. You can make a pin hole viewer at home to also safely view the sun’s partial eclipse phases.

Watch the video to learn how!

Eclipse Safety
