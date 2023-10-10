13abc Marketplace
LCCS to hold Trunk-or-Treat event this weekend

The event is taking place on Oct. 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the former site of Libbey High...
(Pexels)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Children’s Services is holding its Trunk-or-Treat event this weekend.

The event is taking place on Oct. 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the former site of Libbey High School located at 1250 Western Ave.

LCCS says at the event, there will be over 85 trunks lined up on the grounds, along with a fire engine, a SWAT vehicle, Halloween-themed maker space, a selfie station and more. An estimated 300,000 pieces of candy will be handed out.

LCCS also expects about 2,500 children in costumes to be in attendance.

In addition to candy, toothbrushes, hats, gloves and socks will also be given out at the entirely donation-driven and volunteer event.

For more information, contact Kevin Milliken at 419-213-3634 or 419-261-4788.

