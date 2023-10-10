Local law enforcement warning parents about toy guns that look like phones

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Local law enforcement is now speaking out about the dangers of some fake or “toy” guns after a teen was arrested during the Anthony Wayne High School football game Friday.

Police say it is not illegal to own one of these toy guns that fold into something that resembles an iPhone, but kids who own one can put themselves in a potentially dangerous situation.

“Someone could get shot,” said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. “If they’re going to be carrying around like a cell phone and acting like it’s a gun, pulling it out, that’s very, very serious because people are not going to know the difference between that toy gun and a real gun.”

The Whitehouse Police Department says in its report from Friday that the toy gun it confiscated, “looked and felt like a real firearm.”

Police hope parents can start being more aware of what their children are buying.

“Absolutely don’t let your child leave your property with something that looks like a gun and going out in public,” Wasylyshyn said. “They’re kids they’re just having fun, they don’t think it through, but parents need to be parents and help kids through thinking about the consequences of their actions.”

