Minor injuries suffered in Bowling Green ambulance crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Mid-County ambulance was responding to a call in Bowling Green when it was hit by a truck Monday afternoon.

According to an official with the Bowling Green Police Department, an employee inside the ambulance suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Officials said the crash occurred near the intersection of Dunbridge and Wooster.

