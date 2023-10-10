More GM Toledo Propulsion Systems workers signing up for strike pay due to work stoppages

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Less than 24 hours after they walked off the job at a GM plant in Canada, Canadian Auto Workers have reached a handshake deal with the company. This comes as the UAW strike in the United States is going on Day 27.

In Toledo, strikes at GM plants in Missouri and Lansing are forcing work stoppages here. Roughly 300 out of the 1,500 workers at GM Toledo Propulsion Systems are off the line because the transmissions they make are not needed at the assembly plants.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, more members of UAW Local 14 will start getting signed up for strike pay even though they are not on strike.

“Because we supply two of the facilities that went out, now we have to sign our members up for strike pay,” explained Tony Totty, President of UAW Local 14. “The complete 9-speed is down, and we’re alternating shifts on the 8-speed. Our bargaining committee did a great job working with local management to make sure that not just one shift is taking all the pain in a two-shift operation.”

Meantime, the strike continues for UAW Local 12 outside Toledo Jeep.

“It feels like there’s progress. It’s just going to be getting this to the finish line trying to pull all the offers together,” said Strike Captain Jim Cooper. “It’s not on the news as much, and I don’t think people are thinking about us as much, but there’s still at lot of people driving by honking. We’ve still got people coming by, supporting us, trying to keep our spirits up.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.