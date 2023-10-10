13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

October 10th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sky is expected to turn overcast through the day today. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 50s. More sunshine will return on Wednesday with a high in the middle 60s. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be around 60. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high in the middle to upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night into early Saturday morning. A dry slot may lead to partial clearing around mid-day which could give us a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse. Clouds will return late Saturday with a few more showers possible. Highs will be near 60. Clouds and showers are possible on Sunday and Monday with a high in the middle 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
The family of Sharod Taylor who was shot and killed over coffee at a Wendy’s on Stickney is now...
Family speaks out after man shot and killed over coffee at Wendy’s
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
A father is mourning the loss of his two-year-old after the toddler was found drowning in a pool.
Two-year-old drowns in Oregon pool

Latest News

October 10th Weather Forecast
10/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/9/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
10/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast