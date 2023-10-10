October 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sky is expected to turn overcast through the day today. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 50s. More sunshine will return on Wednesday with a high in the middle 60s. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be around 60. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high in the middle to upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night into early Saturday morning. A dry slot may lead to partial clearing around mid-day which could give us a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse. Clouds will return late Saturday with a few more showers possible. Highs will be near 60. Clouds and showers are possible on Sunday and Monday with a high in the middle 50s.

