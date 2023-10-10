Open Arms in Findlay starts new mobile advocacy initiative

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services is opening its arms a little bit wider in Findlay, reaching out to rural communities.

“Domestic Violence and sexual assault affect everyone, a lot of times they’re kept behind closed doors, and people don’t talk about them, but they affect a lot of people,” Ashley Ritz, executive director of Open Arms said.

Last year alone, Open Arms served over 6,000 people in Hancock County. Open Arms has been serving the community for the past 42 years.

“If you think it’s not happening, I’m here to tell you it is,” Ritz said.

Along with that number, Ritz and her staff wanted new programming that would break barriers in place for survivors such as transportation, childcare, and fear.

“It’s called mobile advocacy; we are reaching out to rural Hancock County,” Ritz said. “We recognize survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault have a lot of barriers, and accessing services, and we want to eliminate those barriers.”

Advocates with Open Arms, like Hope Duran, say those barriers can be as simple as transportation needs.

“Instead of us trying to figure out a way, or them trying to figure out a way to get to our office location, we will come to them,” Duran said.

Duran has been helping domestic survivors for 16 years, she says the mobile outreach has never been needed more than now.

“Childcare is a big barrier, transportation is a huge barrier in Hancock County, so people do need services, they just don’t necessarily have the access to get them, so now we are helping to eliminate that barrier for them,” Duran said.

Ritz said that some counties in Indiana and Iowa started similar programs and they doubled the number of domestic survivors served and quadrupled the amount of sexual assault survivors served.

“We’re going to them, as long as they’re in a safe location, our advocates will meet them, where they are and where they’re safe,” Ritz said.

If you or someone that you know needs the services at Open Arms, you can call their hotline at 419-422-4766.

