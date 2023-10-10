Point Place resident seeking help for home repairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Point Place resident has siding and roof damage but, her insurance company told her everything was fine.

80-year-old Gale Stango is a Point Place resident who has damage on her roof and siding from the June tornado. She called about her roof unaware of the damage on the side of her home but she says her insurance company won’t help pay for the damages.

“There was a guy here that he had going up on the roof to examine it and the guy left and he called me and said the roof was fine,” Stango said.

Stango tells me she didn’t receive an explanation as to why it was fine. When her neighbor, Loretta Hulsen, found out..she posted on the Point Place group Facebook page requesting for help for her neighbor.

“I got a lot of really good advice and there are several people from the community that are going to come together try to you know guide Gale in the right direction,” Hulsen said.

After examining the home Hulsen found the same hail damage at Stango’s house that was at hers.

“The visible signs of the holes in the siding they’re circular it’s very obvious,” Hulsen said.

Hulsen says she spoke with Stango’s insurance company today and she tells me that they are requesting pictures of the siding. She says a home aide is coming to talk with Stango to help her with her insurance as well.

