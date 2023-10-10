13abc Marketplace
TLCHD now accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

As of Sept. 12, the CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older receive one dose of...
As of Sept. 12, the CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older receive one dose of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has announced it is now accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to TLCHD, as of Sept. 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older receive one dose of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, a monovalent component that corresponds to the omicron variant XBB.1.5 of SARS-CoV-2.

Bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended in the United States.

TLCHD says available appointment times may be sparse for the next couple of weeks as more doses become available.

“We ask that those requesting an appointment for a vaccine have patience with our staff as we work to get vaccinations scheduled as early as possible,” said TLCHD.

All insurances may be billed, including Medicare Part B and Ohio Medicaid.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 419-213-2013.

