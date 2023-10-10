Toledo residents have conflicting reactions to war between Hamas and Israel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition held a protest calling for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas at Secor and Central Monday evening.

“The US is Israel’s biggest sponsor and we must press our U.S. government to end this conflict immediately to avoid senseless deaths and injuries of thousands more Israelis and Palestinians,” said Lead Organizer Susan Keuhn.

Dozens attended the protest, showing their support for Palestine. Toledo Resident Amjad Doumani has Palestinian family in Gaza. He told 13 Action News they’ve had to flee their homes.

“They’re hunkered down somewhere they feel safe but they don’t know if the next bomb that drops is going to be on them,” said Doumani.

Doumani added the conflict isn’t something that just developed overnight.

“There’s been bombings of the Gaza strip, extra judicial killing by snipers of kids and women,” said Doumani, “We’ve been putting up with misery and oppression for 80 years and we finally said enough is enough and this happened.”

13 Action News reached out to the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo. A spokesperson said in a statement over the phone they are “horrified, deeply saddened, and praying for peace.” The spokesperson declined an on-camera interview, stating their resources are focused on aid efforts in Israel.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Yossi Shemtov from the Chabbad House of Toledo told 13 Action News, the killings of their brothers and sisters in Israel is “unfathomable.”

“We mourn this catastrophe. Our hearts break for the hundreds of violated, kidnapped, and wounded,” said Shemtov, “In the last 75 years, there’s never been such a murderous, brutal attack on our people.”

Shemtov said hate and violence are never the answer.

“If we will be united... all people... and we add acts of goodness and kindess, the world will change. The darkness has no place when we unite together,” said Shemtov.

Doumani, Keuhn, and Shemtov all stressed the importance of getting involved and using your voice.

“We need to speak out. We need to speak truth to power. We can’t be silent in this kind of face,” said Doumani.

“We’re all part of the human race. Once we negate a population to being nothing, then we lose our humanity, we lose our soul,” said Keuhn.

