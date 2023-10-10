13abc Marketplace
TPD: Cellphone ‘blitz’ underway, Halloween OVI ‘blitz’ planned

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department began enhanced traffic enforcement surrounding distracted driving, specifically the use of cellphones, on October 5.

The ‘blitz’ will run through October 19, focusing on major roadways, as well as high crash and complaint areas.

The ‘blitz’ will continue on October 20, shifting focus to OVI enforcement in the run-up to Halloween on October 31.

Additional funding for the enhanced enforcement is coming from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

