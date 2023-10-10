13abc Marketplace
TPS union invests $30,00 in teacher wellness

The Toledo Federation of Teachers is hoping bolster teacher retention
The union is working to provide professional development and wellness sessions for its members.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Federation of Teachers, the union for Toledo Public Schools, is investing $30,000 in grant money into teacher wellness programs.

“Teachers are leaving the profession in droves,” Amie Huffman, the assistant to TFT president Kevin Dolton said. “We started looking at: what do our teachers need to be happy and healthy both at work and outside of work?”

It’s a cause close to home for Taylor Joyner, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Escuela Smart Academy.

“The amount of pressure has increased because we have more and more students who have struggles at home that we can’t fix in the classroom. I’m your teacher, but I’m also your mom some days and your nurse some days and your mental health professional,” Joyner said. “It’s a lot.”

Joyner says she’s had several colleagues take a break from the classroom, but she says she believes they’ll come back.

“We want our students to learn; we want our students to do well; we want them to be successful, and when they’re not, and when it’s due to things that we can’t control, we feel defeated,” Joyner said.

Huffman says the union is planning to provide professional development and wellness sessions to give teachers like Joyner strategies so they can cope with the challenges of their profession.

“We’ve even talked about bringing in some yoga instructions or meditation people,” Huffman said.

Huffman recalls TFT offered one such session this past summer. She said they only had the funding for one session with a maximum of 30 people, but more than 150 teachers expressed interest in joining.

“I would love to go to a yoga session or go to how to meditate better -- anything like that. Even if it’s just a 30-minute quiet, peaceful moment that we don’t get as teachers,” Joyner said. “A lot of teachers are also parents, so we don’t get that here or at home.”

“I’m very grateful that TFT is using that grant money to think about our mental health because a mentally unwell teacher is not a good teacher.”

Huffman says TFT is still waiting for the grant money to come in and the union doesn’t have any dates for the sessions yet. She adds that when they do, the union will reach out to let teachers know how they can sign up.

