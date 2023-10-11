10/11: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

It’s a sunny and mild afternoon ahead of a rainy late evening (and Thursday). Showers will roll back in after sunset, mostly falling south of Toledo, though the pitter-patter on the roofs will likely still be heard along the state line. Another round is slated for late Friday and swirling through much of Saturday, as 30+ mph gusts kick up. The partial solar eclipse peaks in Toledo early that afternoon, though it’s more likely that cloud cover will win out over “moon cover”.

