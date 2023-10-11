13abc Marketplace
10/11: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Mild midweek; rain returns late tonight
Our sunny and mild midweek will give way to showers overnight. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
It’s a sunny and mild afternoon ahead of a rainy late evening (and Thursday). Showers will roll back in after sunset, mostly falling south of Toledo, though the pitter-patter on the roofs will likely still be heard along the state line. Another round is slated for late Friday and swirling through much of Saturday, as 30+ mph gusts kick up. The partial solar eclipse peaks in Toledo early that afternoon, though it’s more likely that cloud cover will win out over “moon cover”.

