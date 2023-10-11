10/11/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain showers likely, not as chilly, lows near 50. THURSDAY: AM rain showers, then mostly cloudy with an isolated PM shower, highs near 60. FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, rain developing in the evening, breezy, highs in the mid to upper 60s. SATURDAY: Rain showers likely, breezy, cool, highs in the upper 50s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers, highs in the mid 50s.

