10/11/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

10/11/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Rain showers likely, not as chilly, lows near 50. THURSDAY: AM rain showers, then mostly cloudy with an isolated PM shower, highs near 60. FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, rain developing in the evening, breezy, highs in the mid to upper 60s. SATURDAY: Rain showers likely, breezy, cool, highs in the upper 50s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers, highs in the mid 50s.

