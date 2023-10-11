13abc Marketplace
2 juveniles arrested for allegedly attempting to rob Adrian party store

(WCAX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a party store in Adrian Tuesday.

Police responded to the attempted armed robbery at the party store located at 1551 W Maumee Street on Oct. 10 at around 4 p.m. According to authorities, two masked males entered the store, and one displayed a knife. The clerk called another employee for help, and the suspects fled the store to the neighborhood.

Officers saw two juveniles fitting the description of the suspects on Cherry Drive in Adrian Township. One suspect was arrested after being chased on foot by police.

A Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit tracked the second suspect and was taken into custody.

Police said their names will not be released due to the suspects’ ages.

No one was injured in the incident, and nothing was stolen, according to police.

