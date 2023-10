Absentee mail-in and early in-person voting begins for 2023 Ohio general election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting has begun in Ohio, with early in-person voting and absentee voting by mail beginning October 11.

The deadline to register to vote was October 10.

Military and Overseas voting has been underway since September 22.

Election Day is November 7, with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING HOURS

October 11-13: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 16-20: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 23-27: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 30: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

October 31: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

November 1-3: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

November 4: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

November 5: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 6 or personally delivered to the county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on November 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.