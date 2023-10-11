Algae Bloom persists in Lake Erie

13abc Marketplace
The annual summer bloom is still going strong well into this fall. Meteorologist Derek Witt looks into why.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s may be the middle of October, but the annual bloom of cyanobacteria continues on Lake Erie. It’s actually not uncommon for the algae to linger into fall. In fact, last year it didn’t end until early November.

“This is kind of an extended bloom like we had last year,” Thomas Bridgeman, Ph.D. He’s a Professor of Ecology and the Director of the Lake Erie Center at the University of Toledo said. “The last 2 years we’ve seen this, and it’s probably due to sunny days and warmer waters these last couple years.”

This year’s bloom has been widespread, but thankfully, toxin levels have been low. However, change is imminent: The big push of fall chill that arrived last weekend caused both air and water temps to crash.

“The last 5 days or so water temperatures have dropped below 60 degrees, and the cyanobacteria really don’t like that,” Professor Bridgeman said. “So, I don’t expect the bloom to persist much longer.”

Historically, the annual bloom ends in early September. Going forward, the size of the blooms may not change much, but warm, calm, and sunny days during the spring and fall may extend the duration.

“Any time that the lake warms up earlier in the spring or earlier in the summer, we’ll see blooms starting earlier as we did this year,” Professor Bridgeman told us. “And anytime that the lake stays warmer, and the weather is calm and sunny in the fall, we’ll see them persist longer.”

Even though this year’s bloom was considered average, Professor Bridgeman says that’s not sustainable. “It’s still a bad bloom, and much higher than we should accept. So, we’re still looking to get blooms back down to a level that everyone can enjoy the lake all summer long, and we don’t have to worry about drinking water problems.”

The weather this fall and winter will have no impact on the 2024 bloom, so it’s too early to make a forecast. That will depend on the weather and nutrient runoff that occurs from March through July next year.

