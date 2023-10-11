Community organizations are coming together to provide caregivers with resources

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pamela Coleman is a caregiver who speaks on the hardships of taking care of several family members including one who experiences neglect.

“Because it gets heavy a lot of times you’re torn you know schedule-wise you get tired, you get taxed,” Coleman said.

According to Lucas County Children Services, 45% of kids in caring custody are staying with relatives. This number changes monthly depending on each case.

Kevin Milliken of Lucas County Children Services said that it’s been proven that kids do better when they live with another family member instead of a foster family.

Events like the Superheroes Need Support Too: the resource workshop for grandparents and kinship caregivers raising children help caregivers like Coleman take care of her loved ones.

“It’s a relief you’re not in it by yourself. You got put the most in so that those you’re taking caring of are better,” Coleman said.

The Kinship program is a resource for caregivers to receive different kinds of support. This event featured support groups, kinship clubs, and educational workshops. Coleman plans to join the program soon.

“I’m glad that there are other resources out there to help. I’m reminded all the time that even when it gets heavy and bogging you down. It’s a season, it’s not forever,” Coleman said.

Coleman or Grammy Pammy to her grandson says she’s found peace with where she is while gaining more skills and resources to better herself as a caregiver.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.