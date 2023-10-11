13abc Marketplace
Dine in the 419: Rick’s City Diner

After 38 years in business, Rick's City Diner is still bringing the big-city vibe of breakfast, brunch, and lunch to hungry Toledoans!
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 38 years in business, Rick’s City Diner is still bringing the big-city vibe of breakfast, brunch, and lunch to hungry Toledoans!

Today, we sit down with Rick to hear about how he got started in the restaurant business after a successful career as a college football player and television producer in New York City. The DeVilbiss Hall-of-Famer stays close to his roots, treating customers like longtime friends because they are!

Rick’s business partner Aubrey cooks up French Toast with Strawberries, Eggs Benedict, and a signature Burger. Then, her 7-year-old daughter joins the table to help dive into the smorgasbord!

Check out the midday family feast at Rick’s City Diner, 5333 Monroe St. #40, Toledo, OH, on this Dine in the 419! Then, check out Rick’s City Diner on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088326792577

