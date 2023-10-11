13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Fall foliage: There is more to see than the changing leaves

There are more autumnal beauties to catch your eye that you need to look out for than the changing leaves.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The fall season is in full swing, and the leaves on the trees have started to change. However, there are more autumnal beauties to catch your eye that you need to look out for.

Consider looking to the sky. Metroparks Toledo is a haven for migrating birds in the spring, but this also means they provide stopping points for the birds on their way south for the winter.

“While you’re doing some leave-peeping, bring your binoculars,” Metroparks Research and Monitoring Supervisor Karen Menard said. “When you look up at the trees, you’ll also see some migratory birds.”

From the sky to the soil, you will notice the seasonal spectacles. Winged sumac, a type of bush-like foliage, is currently at its peak color.

“When you think about the term ‘foliage’, we can think about the color of the grasses that turn beautiful - rust colors or gold colors,” Menard said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a map updating the progress of fall foliage in different parts of the state. For more information, refer to their website here.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
The family of Sharod Taylor who was shot and killed over coffee at a Wendy’s on Stickney is now...
Family speaks out after man shot and killed over coffee at Wendy’s
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say

Latest News

There are more autumnal beauties to catch your eye that you need to look out for than the...
Fall foliage: there is more to see than the changing leaves
The Toledo Metroparks board has approved the purchase of three new properties to the Oak...
Metroparks Toledo adds three new properties to Oak Openings corridor
The Toledo Metroparks board has approved the purchase of three new properties to the Oak...
Metroparks Toledo expands long-term preservation plan for the region
The Swan Creek Metropark is a hidden gem within the bustling streets of Toledo. It’s opening...
Historical Metropark celebrating 50th birthday in October