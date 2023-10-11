Fall foliage: there is more to see than the changing leaves

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The fall season is in full swing, and the leaves on the trees have started to change. However, there are more autumnal beauties to catch your eye that you need to look out for.

Consider looking to the sky. Metroparks Toledo is a haven for migrating birds in the spring, but this also means they provide stopping points for the birds on their way south for the winter.

“While you’re doing some leave-peeping, bring your binoculars,” Metroparks Research and Monitoring Supervisor Karen Menard said. “When you look up at the trees, you’ll also see some migratory birds.”

From the sky to the soil, you will notice the seasonal spectacles. Winged sumac, a type of bush-like foliage, is currently at its peak color.

“When you think about the term ‘foliage’, we can think about the color of the grasses that turn beautiful - rust colors or gold colors,” Menard said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a map updating the progress of fall foliage in different parts of the state. For more information, refer to their website here.

