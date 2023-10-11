13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states

Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being improperly stored.(MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products that include vitamins, toothpaste and over-the-counter drugs.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the items included in the recall were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by the discount retailer and inadvertently shipped to certain stores.

The items were sold at those stores between June 1 and Oct. 4 in 23 states, including California, Colorado, Texas and Florida.

Such items as Benadryl allergy tablets, Crest tartar control toothpaste and Vita Globe gummies are on the recall list.

The FDA says Family Dollar has notified its stores and has discontinued the sale of the affected products.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items can return them to the store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Those with further questions regarding the recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687.

Officials also advised customers to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they are experiencing any problems that may be related to using the recalled products.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
The family of Sharod Taylor who was shot and killed over coffee at a Wendy’s on Stickney is now...
Family speaks out after man shot and killed over coffee at Wendy’s
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say

Latest News

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Toledo Library to feature stories of domestic violence victims
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax