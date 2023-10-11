Home destroyed in fire on Bakewell St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flames were shooting out of the roof when crews arrived to a housefire on Bakewell St. early Wednesday morning.

Toledo Fire & Rescue fought the blaze defensively, with the roof eventually collapsing.

There were no injuries, including the homeowner who was inside when the fire first started.

The cause remains under investigation.

