Monroe Co. Sheriff addresses policing in Whiteford Twp.

The sheriff addressed residents' concerns regarding policing in the area.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITEFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - Whiteford Twp. In Michigan is just one of the many rural towns without its own police force, but that does not mean no one is patrolling the area.

Monroe County Sheriff, Troy Goodnough, says his department covers it, but with the growing population, some residents say there are growing concerned for safety.

Robin Moore who lives on Summerfield Rd. in says she is worried about speeding where she lives. “You have speeders galore,” said Moore. “I’d hate to see somebody killed, but we know they have limited resources too.”

Goodnough held a roundtable discussion Tuesday night to address any concerns. “We are here to do everything we can with the resources we have available to address their concerns and provide good law enforcement, and public safety service.”

He says calls for service are down compared to last year.

“There could be a lot of contributing factors into that. I look at a reduction in anything as a trend in the positive direction.

Goodnough says response times are up, though. “We triage everything at our dispatch center so something that’s an emergency run is going to take priority over something that’s not an emergency run.”

Although he is willing to work on improvements in this community, Goodnough says some of these problems are out of his control, staffing being a problem nationwide.

“Recruitment, retention, and as I said, we have funding, it’s just getting those individuals in those cars and on solo patrol.”

To contact Sheriff Goodnough directly, something he is encouraging, you can email him at tellthesheriff@monroemi.org .

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

