New DART program helps to educate others about Narcan after overdose at TPS school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters used Narcan to revive a TPS student who overdosed in the classroom Tuesday. The frightening incident serves as a reminder about the resources available in our community that can help.

The DART program, overseen by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, was launched in 2014, but a newer program aims to teach all those involved.

“Everybody is involved with recovery. For our community to become healthy, the community has to recover together,” said Tamme Smith, the DART advocate.

The Lucas County Drug Abuse Response Team (DART) was created to respond to overdoses in our community and connect those people with treatment.

“DART is a deflection program,” Smith said. “That is what law enforcement is doing, we’re going towards deflection. And deflection being: incorporating that of trauma-informed care, incorporating implicit bias, incorporating the individuals that we’re serving into the decision-making process right alongside us, not cuffed and behind us.”

According to a police report, a 14-year-old student overdosed at Woodward High School Tuesday. Based on protocol by the responding officers, Narcan was used on the student as he was unresponsive.

A new program launched three years ago with TPS, Drug Awareness and Resiliency Training, teaches students, teachers and families about Narcan education.

“It’s the families, research has indicated that specifically with youth, it’s the family member, that caregiver that actually holds the most weight as far as opinion, thought process in regards to my personal use as a youth,” Smith said.

But when it comes to the school setting specifically, the goal is to teach everyone what to do in case of an emergency, like what happened at Woodward.

“Students themselves have indicated the need for programs like this. The programs that are actually in the school system, the ones that are actually challenging and allowing those students to use those brain cells and to allow them to actually challenge each other through debates and through healthy conversation,” Smith said.

Smith agrees that it’s kind of like a peer helping a peer.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. And that’s actually what recovery is about, right? That’s kind of what we’re looking to do is having peer support. Peer helping peer,” Smith said.

A TPS official told 13 Action News that all TPS schools have access to Narcan in case it is ever needed.

