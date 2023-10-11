October 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A great looking day is in store today with sunshine most of the day. Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s. Clouds will start increasing just before sunset. Rain is possible after 9pm. Rain is likely after 11pm tonight. Showers are likely tomorrow morning, but a few light showers may stick around into the afternoon at times. Thursday will be cloudy, wet, and cool with highs in the middle 50s. Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 60s. Showers and storms arrive after 8pm Friday evening. A few breaks in the clouds are expected Saturday morning, but the afternoon and evening should be cloudy with redeveloping showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Sunday through next Tuesday will be cool with highs in the middle 50s with clouds and occasional rain.

