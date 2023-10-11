13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

October 11th Weather Forecast

Sunny Today, Rain Returns Tonight
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A great looking day is in store today with sunshine most of the day. Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s. Clouds will start increasing just before sunset. Rain is possible after 9pm. Rain is likely after 11pm tonight. Showers are likely tomorrow morning, but a few light showers may stick around into the afternoon at times. Thursday will be cloudy, wet, and cool with highs in the middle 50s. Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 60s. Showers and storms arrive after 8pm Friday evening. A few breaks in the clouds are expected Saturday morning, but the afternoon and evening should be cloudy with redeveloping showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Sunday through next Tuesday will be cool with highs in the middle 50s with clouds and occasional rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whole Foods Toledo
Toledo Whole Foods Market closing
9-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit on McCord
9-year-old boy hit on McCord, in critical condition
The family of Sharod Taylor who was shot and killed over coffee at a Wendy’s on Stickney is now...
Family speaks out after man shot and killed over coffee at Wendy’s
The suspect allegedly led police on a seven-mile chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Man who led officers on high-speed chase caught hiding in hotel bathroom, police say
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

October 11th Weather Forecast
10/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/10/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
10/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast